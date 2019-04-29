Skip to Main Content
One critically injured in tractor trailer rollover on Hwy. 401
Windsor

The on and off ramps at Kent Bridge Road to get on or off Hwy. 401 are closed.

Opening time is unknown

CBC News ·
The driver of a tractor trailer was airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 401. (Chatham-Kent OPP)

The Ontario Provincial Police closed the ramps for a single vehicle collision around 6 a.m.

A tractor trailer rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401.

Reopening time is unknown. 

According to Chatham-Kent EMS, paramedics assessed one critically injured patient — the driver and lone occupant — who was then transported to a regional trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance. 

