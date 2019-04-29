One critically injured in tractor trailer rollover on Hwy. 401
Opening time is unknown
The on and off ramps at Kent Bridge Road to get on or off Hwy. 401 are closed.
The Ontario Provincial Police closed the ramps for a single vehicle collision around 6 a.m.
A tractor trailer rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401.
Reopening time is unknown.
COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY401</a> EB at Kent Bridge Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHATHAM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHATHAM</a>. -Single vehicle collision, both on ramp and off ramp at Kent Bridge Rd is closed -opening time unknown. ^lw—@OPP_COMM_WR
According to Chatham-Kent EMS, paramedics assessed one critically injured patient — the driver and lone occupant — who was then transported to a regional trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.
