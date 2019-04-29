One critically injured in tractor trailer rollover on Hwy. 401

The on and off ramps at Kent Bridge Road to get on or off Hwy. 401 are closed.

The Ontario Provincial Police closed the ramps for a single vehicle collision around 6 a.m.

A tractor trailer rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401.

Reopening time is unknown.

According to Chatham-Kent EMS, paramedics assessed one critically injured patient — the driver and lone occupant — who was then transported to a regional trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.