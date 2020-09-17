Driver in Chatham-Kent 401 collision has died

The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision with a tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Chatham has died.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 3 p.m., closing eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Bloomfield and Communications roads for five hours.

The lone driver of the passenger vehicle was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, OPP said the 28-year-old man from West Perth, Ontario died due to those injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not harmed.

Any person with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.

