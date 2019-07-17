'Breakout' of Chatham library in Harry Potter escape experience

A free "breakout" experience is hitting your local library — with a book-related theme.

The Chatham-Kent Public Library is offering a Harry Potter themed experience for families to try for free at the Chatham branch.

Librarian Megan Cowan said it's a lot of work for library staff to put together.

"After writing the escape room, which takes a lot of time, we're busy testing it and creating props and clues for people to find," said Cowan, adding that the room is Harry Potter themed because it appeals to a wide range of ages.

"It's a great family theme and the book connection is something we're always striving to do."

Cowan said the library tries to "keep it fresh" with programming.

"With our colleagues in the states, they're doing this type of programming a lot. It's something different for us to offer, where we're still emphasizing learning and team building," said Cowan.

All library programming is free, including the escape room, so it's accessible for everyone.

"The excitement around anything that surrounds Harry Potter is beyond what you could imagine ... as a Harry Potter fan it's exciting for me to watch the next generation dress up, with their families, and enjoy the experience," said Cowan.

According to Cowan you don't have to be a "superfan" of Harry Potter to be successful — a casual fan will do just fine.

Teams of two to five players have 30 minutes to find their "missing portkey" and can register online starting at July 19, 9:30 a.m. The event runs from July 29 to August 10.