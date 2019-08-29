Forecast 'over-predicted' winds Wednesday, Chatham expecting 65km/h gusts Thursday

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said Thursday's winds could land Erie Shore Drive a repeat of Tuesday's flooding.

A strong wind warning for Lake Erie remains in effect, but the conservation authority said Wednesdays forecasts ended up "over-predicting" the winds. Gusts peaked around 35km/h.

Thursday morning winds were light out of the west, but LTVCA said the forecast calls for the winds to switch to the southwest again and climb as the day progresses.

According to some forecast models, wind gusts could peak around 65km/h around midnight. Marine forecasts are calling for waves reaching two metres high.

The LTVCA said forecasted winds are similar to those that caused extensive damage and spurred the state of emergency issued Tuesday.

Erie Shore Drive remains particularly vulnerable — Tuesday's floods damaged the structural integrity of the roadway and there has been no time to make repairs. The road has been closed to all traffic.