2 taken to hospital in Chatham blaze
Windsor

Two people have been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a fire in Chatham. 

More than 20 fire officials are on scene of the industrial fire

Two people have been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a fire in Chatham.  (Chatham-Kent Fire)

Chatham-Kent Fire responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a fire on Hart Street, at QPS Mechanicals. 

More than 20 fire officials are on scene of the industrial fire, with response efforts focused on keeping surrounding businesses protected from the flames.

Chatham-Kent Fire has asked neighbourhood homes and businesses to keep windows closed and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Labour have both been contacted. 

