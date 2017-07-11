More vandalism on Fifth Street Bridge in Chatham
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent wants to remind people to respect the closure of the bridge.
A motorist drove across the bridge which has been fully closed since Monday
There has been more vandalism on the Fifth Street Bridge in Chatham, which has been fully closed since Monday.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said on Tuesday, there were people who "targeted construction equipment on the bridge" after hours.
Earlier this month, there was damage done to electrical wires and lighting and duct work on the bridge as well.
The municipality decided to close the bridge fully because of that vandalism.
However, on Tuesday, a motorist also opened the barricades and drove across the bridge.
"Such actions continue to cause further delays to the Fifth Street Bridge project," the municipality said in a news release.
The closure of the bridge is scheduled to run until around May 13.
