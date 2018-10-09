E-bike rider in Chatham charged with impaired driving

Chatham-Kent police have charged a woman with impaired driving — on an e-bike.

On Tuesday, a patrol officer observed a woman operating an e-bike swerving across both lanes on King Street in Chatham. A traffic stop was initiated at about 12:30 a.m.

Through investigation, the officer suspected the woman was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A roadside breath test was conducted and the woman failed. She was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath tests.

The 39-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

She's been released when sober pending a future court date of Oct. 30, 2018.