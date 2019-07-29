Chatham cyclist killed in crash with transport truck

A 38-year-old Chatham man is dead after the bicycle he was riding collided with a transport truck.

Chatham-Kent police say it happened just before midnight Sunday.

Authorities believe the cyclist was travelling westbound when the rig — going in the same direction on Grand Avenue — struck the bike.

Police are still notifying next of kin. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Police say the identity of the cyclist is not being released until all of his family have been notified.

The traffic unit of Chatham-Kent police continues to investigate what led to the crash — no word if any charges will be laid.