Chatham cyclist killed in crash with transport truck
Chatham man, 38, dies in crash — cops aren't releasing his identity until next of kin are notified.
Officers continue to probe what led to the late-night Grand Avenue collision
A 38-year-old Chatham man is dead after the bicycle he was riding collided with a transport truck.
Chatham-Kent police say it happened just before midnight Sunday.
Authorities believe the cyclist was travelling westbound when the rig — going in the same direction on Grand Avenue — struck the bike.
Police say the identity of the cyclist is not being released until all of his family have been notified.
The traffic unit of Chatham-Kent police continues to investigate what led to the crash — no word if any charges will be laid.