Chatham-Kent councillor opens up about breast cancer diagnosis, break from politics

Earlier this month, Chatham-Kent councillor Melissa Harrigan received health news that's impossible to prepare for — she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Harrigan says her doctor informed her that she has invasive ductal carcinoma, and that she needed to concentrate on her health.

She's now focusing on getting better and is temporarily stepping away from her council duties.

"Being told you have cancer is is really surreal. I'm 35. I never thought that I would be a breast cancer patient," Harrigan said.

"But that being said, I think that there's nowhere, no way to go but forward, right? So once you have the news and it settles in and you share with your family and friends, then you start to feel really empowered to to move forward, to take on your treatment plan and to become cancer free."

Harrigan said she is feeling fine right now, because she hasn't started chemotherapy yet.

The councillor recently started her second term, after being re-elected in October. She decided to take a leave of absence from her role, hoping to be able to return to it.

"I'm not not a medical professional, but what I do know and what has been shared with me is that breast cancer, when it happens in young women, tends to be more aggressive and so because of that, the treatment plan that I have laid out for me is aggressive in response to that," she said.

"I did feel that it was necessary to share that with members of the public, so when they saw that I wasn't going to be at council member meetings or committee meetings that they understood why."

In a media statement, Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said "We are all jarred by this unexpected news regarding Councillor Harrigan's breast cancer diagnosis and will be with her every step of the way. Councillor Harrigan has been a strong advocate for many important causes. It's our turn to support her."

Harrigan says she also wanted to raise awareness about cancer and encourage other women to do self-checks.

For now, she's focused on her treatment plan and her family.

"My children are six, nine and 11, and so for them it's meant a lot more discussions about what it means to have cancer, about what cancer treatment is, about helping them understand that it's not cancer that makes me sick, it's the treatment that makes me sick and then that will therefore make me stronger," she said.

She's also thankful for the community supporting her.

"Everywhere I go I'm getting smiles and nods and you know waves from afar and people encouraging me on and and I really couldn't have asked for a better response," said Harrigan. "I feel not only like this is a health journey that I'm taking on, but I really do feel like I have an army of supporters in my corner that are that are cheering for me."

The municipality will decide a path forward to fill Harrigan's role in January.