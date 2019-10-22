Skip to Main Content
Single-vehicle collision in Chatham leaves 1 dead
A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

Around 6 p.m. Monday night, crews responded to the collision on Riverview Line between Bloomfield Road and Dillon Road. A 75-year-old Raleigh Township woman had left the roadway and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Traffic Unit is investigating. 

