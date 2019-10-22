Single-vehicle collision in Chatham leaves 1 dead
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a woman died in a single-vehicle collision.
A 75-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene
Around 6 p.m. Monday night, crews responded to the collision on Riverview Line between Bloomfield Road and Dillon Road. A 75-year-old Raleigh Township woman had left the roadway and struck a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Traffic Unit is investigating.