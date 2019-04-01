Suspect arrested in Chatham cemetery thefts
One man has been arrested and charged with two thefts in Chatham.
Police received several complaints in the last month
Over the last month, police received several complaints from the Chatham-Kent Cemetery Operations staff about thefts of brass plaques and vases from Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Officers recovered a large quantity of items believed to have been stolen from grave sites.
The man arrested has been charged with two thefts. Police continue to investigate the other thefts.
All recovered items have been returned to the cemetery office.
