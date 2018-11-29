Man found walking with bear trap on hand
A Chatham-Kent police oddity: A man, a bear trap and Longwoods Road.
Where did the bear trap come from?
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after they found a man walking down Longwoods Road with a bear trap on his hand.
The original call was for a 'suspicious male.' The man was treated for his injuries and taken to the hospital.
Police are looking into where the bear trap may have come from.
Anyone with information should call the Chatham-Kent Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
