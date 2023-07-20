Family of famed Chatham, Ont., architect wants to highlight some of the 1,000 buildings he designed

Famed architect Joseph Storey was born in Windsor and grew up in Chatham.

He designed more than 1,000 buildings across southwestern Ontario and would've celebrated his 100th birthday this month.

Storey died prematurely at the age of 52.

His family is using the milestone to kick off initiatives within the municipality to celebrate his work and achievements.

Windsor Morning 10:14 Joseph Storey 100 Joseph Storey was a Chatham Architect known to have designed over 1,000 buildings across Windsor, Chatham. His family wants to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday with a celebration of his work and achievements. His granddaughter tells us more.

Storey's granddaughter, Alysson Storey, is a municipal councillor in Chatham-Kent, and calls him a "very talented artistic fellow."

"He died too young," she said.

"And really, as we've seen in a lot of well-known architects, they design into their 80s and 90s. So I do feel like in a way, his career was cut short, but he did such an incredible amount of work in a short time that deserves to be recognized from a wider perspective as a Chatham-Kent resident."

Storey spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa. Here's part of that conversation.

For those people who are not familiar with your grandfather, Joseph Storey, who was he?

He went to University of Toronto school of architecture and graduated in 1947. And unlike most graduates who would usually stay in the big city for the opportunity, he actually came back to Chatham, which was pretty unique at the time, because Chatham was fairly small, but growing was sort of the postwar boom.

He founded a small architecture office in 1948, and the rest is history, you can say.

He and his team of young architects and draftsmen just really had an incredible next 30 years, approximately, designing just a beautiful wealth of architecture across southwestern Ontario.

What are some of the most well-known buildings that he's designed in both Windsor and Chatham?

Well, it's a long list, so I'll try and focus on some of the highlights. But he really brought a level of design and technical excellence to Chatham-Kent that can be seen in a variety of notable buildings, including important civic buildings like the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre, which is our municipal city hall, just right downtown in Chatham.

The former Kent County building, which is now the courthouse, the municipal building on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

The really spectacular Union Gas headquarters, which is now Enbridge on Keil Drive in Chatham.

But probably my favourite one that he has won awards for — and that is really one of his most spectacular building complexes — is the Pines Chapel in Chatham, which was designed in the early 1960s for the Ursuline Sisters complex, which was several schools, a motherhouse and a chapel.

And that actually was where I got married in about 10 years ago.

It is an absolutely spectacular circular design with these really remarkable mid-century modern stained glass windows. And it's just an absolutely beautiful design … really unique modern design. It's just a real showpiece for the whole area.

Despite his short life, he did accomplish a lot. And I'm curious, Alysson, based on what you know, how did your grandfather influence future architects?

There is definitely some architecture in the region that is mid-century that reflects what he inspired. He really had a spectacular way of bringing the outdoors in large, open concept spaces. He had beautiful, functional, yet simple and elegant lines at the same time.

We would call it maybe more minimalist today, but clean lines. He was very innovative and creative, really. The sky was the limit. It was the postwar era. There was a lot of creativity and optimism, and he wanted to try new ways of designing buildings, thinking way outside the box.

Alysson Storey is a Chatham-Kent councillor and Joseph Storey's granddaughter. (Alysson Storey)

For example, he actually had something we could probably use today, but he wanted to transform the old sugar beet silos, which were in the banks of the Thames River, into an apartment complex. And now we need more housing in our areas. That kind of innovation would have been something that I think would be really welcome.

He designed the very unique smokestack. It's actually not a smokestack but it's right by the border to the bridge in Windsor. He designed as part of the energy conservation system by the University of Windsor.

It would have been his 100th birthday earlier this month. And do you want to maybe shed some light on some of the initiatives that you and the family have planned to really honour his achievements?

We are going to be launching a variety of projects in the coming year. But right now we are reissuing a self-guided architectural tour brochure that you can pick up at the Art and Heirloom Shoppe at 137 King Street West in Chatham.

We're going to start a social media video series, a website, some walking tours of various neighbourhoods across Chatham-Kent and a few more surprises to come in the coming year.