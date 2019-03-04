Chartwell employees protest low wages, understaffing in Windsor residential homes

Workers for Chartwell Retirement Residences rallied to tell the public it's been two years since some workers have gone without a collective agreement.

A crowd held signs in front of Oak Park Terrace, a residence of Chartwell. There are about 80 staff who are working without an agreement.

Their union president said the two major issues are low wages and understaffing.

"We want to let the public know that it's unacceptable and they're always short-staffed and we're worried about the residents in here," said Tullio DiPonti, president of Unifor Local 2458.

He said understaffing is an issue that many retirement communities in the provinces are dealing with. So much so, at a conference a few weeks ago, the focus was on how to get more people into the field, saying "we're at a crisis."

"For what they pay, I don't think they get the services they need, not because of our staff," he said.

"It's because they don't have enough staff and two, how they treat staff here."

About 30 Unifor Local 2458 workers protested about working conditions and not having a collective agreement for two years. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Another key issue are the wages.

DiPonti said many of the staff make minimum wage and the union wants them to make more.

"You can't come into work for $14 an hour and have the ministry on your case, have the company on your case, the family members on your case and get paid that much," he said.

There are two Chartwell residences in Windsor, one in LaSalle and another in Leamington. The Royal Marquis in Windsor has a collective agreement, said DiPonti, but the others do not and it's become increasingly difficult to get one.

According to DiPonti, the company has been delaying meetings to discuss an agreement and workers are not able to strike.

Even so, he said there may be hope for arbitration in the fall.

"This can't go on the way it is. These workers work hard for what they're making, which is minimum wage, it's not even a living wage anymore," DiPoint said.

Some workers held signs while protesting low wages from their employer Chartwell Retirement Residences. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Chartwell response

Chartwell Retirement Residences provided a statement to CBC News. It said the company is committed to offering their residents an active, supportive and secure lifestyle.

"We know we can only achieve that goal with the assistance and collaboration of our employees who work daily to create a warm, welcoming and respectful environment," said Colleen Laing, vice president of operations for Chartwell.

She said the company supports the employees right to protest and said it believes it has a history of fairness and respect for its employees — including competitive wages and benefits.

In addition to that, the employee compensation package is above the Employment Standards Act, she said.

"We respectfully believe that these matters are properly dealt with at the bargaining table and not through the media," Laing said.