Unseasonable temps close Charles Clark Square skating
Charles Clark Square outdoor skating rink in downtown Windsor is closed due to unseasonably high temperatures.
There's no exact temperature for closing the rink
City of Windsor officials said the rink will be closed for the "foreseeable future" due to the forecast.
There's no exact temperature for closing the rink but Monday's forecast is predicting a high of 11 degrees Celsius, with a high of 4 C and 9 C for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
