Charges against Minister of Environment, wind companies withdrawn

A Blenheim justice has withdrawn charges against Ontario's Minister of the Environment and three wind turbine companies.

Court proceedings for the charges, filed in July, had been adjourned until Oct. 30 as the Attorney General considered taking over the case.

Attorney General representative Brian Wilkie said in court Wednesday there was not enough evidence to link the companies the problems with Chatham's water wells.

The charges, from the Environmental Protection Act, had been pushed for by Chatham-Kent residents who had experienced problems with their water wells. They covered ongoing actions since 2017, including naming Minister of the Environment Jeff Yurek in the case.

"The government and I will always take the public's concerns about wind projects very seriously and will continue to stand with the families living in Chatham-Kent to make sure what happened under the previous Liberal government never happens again," said Yurek in a statement.

Yurek's statement pointed to an expert panel, convened in July 2019, which has been directed to carry out a health hazard assessment.

Yurek and the named companies — Engie Canada, Pattern Energy Group and Samsung Renewable Energy — were facing up to a $100,000 fine had the defendants been found guilty.