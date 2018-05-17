New charges laid in fatal Valentine's Day collision

A Windsor man has been charged in connection with a fatal collision on Feb. 14.

A different suspect, a 20-year-old from Windsor, was initially charged for dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Officers dropped those charges after they found he was not the suspected driver.

Through investigation, police identified a new suspect and determined he was allegedly attempting to mislead officers.

On March 8, police located that suspect on Reginald Street and arrested him without incident.

The 22-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, public mischief and obstruction of justice.