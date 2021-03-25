Charges laid after 2 tractor-trailers collide on Sarnia highway, sending both drivers to hospital

The driver of one of the tractor-trailers involved in a Sarnia collision earlier this week has been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Tuesday just before 1 p.m., the OPP responded to a collision on Highway 402 which sent both drivers to hospital — one with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway between Modeland Road and Christina Street were closed as police investigated, reopening about 12 hours later.

At the time, police said the cause of the collision was unclear, adding police were not sure whether both vehicles were moving or if one was stalled at the time of the collision.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and will appear in Sarnia's Ontario Court of Justice in May.

