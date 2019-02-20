Charges laid in human trafficking investigation, possible victim saved

Police have arrested one suspect in a human trafficking investigation.

On Feb. 17, officers went to a Windsor hotel after receiving a complaint of possible human trafficking.

They found an adult female who had come to Windsor from another province with an acquaintance.

Police say the investigation determined the woman was assaulted, threatened and forced to work in the sex trade.

The suspect had left the area but was located along Hwy. 401 near Woodstock. They were brought back to Windsor for a court appearance and have been charged with human trafficking, assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and theft.

Neither the suspect, from Quebec, nor the alleged victim are being identified to protect the victim's identity. The case remains under investigation.