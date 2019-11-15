Charges laid in fatal Amherstburg collision from August
Windsor police have laid charges in a fatal motorcycle collision from August.
The investigation revealed the driver of the Ford Escape made an improper turn
On Aug. 29, Amherstburg officers responded to a collision between a Ford Escape and a Yamaha motorcycle. The adult female driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation revealed the driver of the Ford Escape made an improper turn while in a community safety zone. The driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.