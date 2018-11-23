Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in Chatham cenotaph assault

A 66-year-old man was assaulted Nov. 10 while standing vigil at the Chatham cenotaph.

A 66-year-old volunteer was assaulted during a Remembrance Day vigil

Two teenagers have been arrested for a Remembrance Day vigil assault. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Two teens have been charged after a 66-year-old man was assaulted at the Chatham cenotaph.

The victim from Dover Township, who was volunteering at the cenotaph for a Remembrance Day vigil on Nov. 10, was approached by "two young men accompanied by a women" who were not known to him, according to police.

The argument escalated into a physical attack. The trio fled but were identified by police through investigation.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged and released pending a court appearance on Dec. 10. 

