Charges laid in Chatham cenotaph assault

Two teens have been charged after a 66-year-old man was assaulted at the Chatham cenotaph.

The victim from Dover Township, who was volunteering at the cenotaph for a Remembrance Day vigil on Nov. 10, was approached by "two young men accompanied by a women" who were not known to him, according to police.

The argument escalated into a physical attack. The trio fled but were identified by police through investigation.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged and released pending a court appearance on Dec. 10.

