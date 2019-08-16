'A big step towards closure': Windsor mother of fallen soldier to attend rededication ceremony in Ottawa
Corp. Andew Grenon, Theresa Charbonneau's son, died in 2008
A second ceremony to dedicate the Kandahar battlefield cenotaph will be held this weekend — but this time, families are invited.
For Theresa Charbonneau, it's another "big step toward closure" after her son, Cpl. Andrew Grenon, died in the line of duty in 2008.
The Windsor mother wasn't invited to the first cenotaph dedication — a private ceremony in May 2019. No family members were invited, prompting outrage from friends and family.
Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance soon issued a lengthy apology, and the Canadian government later announced plans to rededicate the Kandahar cenotaph so that family members would be able to attend.
That rededication is Saturday, in Ottawa.
"It's been 11 years. People think we should be over it, but it doesn't work like that," said Charbonneau. "Grief doesn't end. Our journey is continuous."
Charbonneau said she was surprised and pleased to receive an invitation.
"I know that it will be sad and emotional," she said. Her son was on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan and had already been injured twice.
In addition to being a Silver Cross mother, Charbonneau is a volunteer with the Helping Our Peers by Providing Empathy (HOPE) program.
She'll be wearing a pin on Saturday informing those attending that she's able to provide support if necessary.
"I'm sure I will hug probably 200 people on Saturday, and it will be phenomenal," she said. "I will get the support that I need, and I'm also there to give the support that I need."
Charbonneau hopes she can teach the public — especially younger Canadians — to help preserve the memory of Canada's fallen soldiers.
The monument originally stood outside the Canadian task force headquarters throughout the war, and served as a focal point for both soldiers and their families.
With files from Tahmina Aziz
