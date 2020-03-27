Chamber of Commerce seeks higher wage subsidy from feds to help during pandemic

The 10 per cent wage subsidy being offered by the federal government to help businesses and workers affected by COVID-19 shutdowns is "inadequate," according to the president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"What we are suggesting to them, to the government, [is] let us take it up to 50 per cent, because that will ensure that these businesses that we need badly to be operating will stay open," said Rakesh Naidu.

He cited other countries, like Denmark, which are offering 75 per cent subsidies, but suggested that might be too much of a leap all at once.

During a recent webinar with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Naidu said the chamber has raised the issue with the government already.

The government is currently offering to pay a 10 per cent wage subsidy for 90 days, up to a maximum of $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per business.

Local businesses working to offset loses during pandemic

Naidu said several local businesses are offsetting losses by manufacturing products like masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight the ongoing pandemic.

Using a webcam while continuing to self-isolate at home following a recent personal trip to Jordan, Dilkens told the chamber that the first batch of hand sanitizer produced by Hiram Walker & Sons — a Windsor company that usually distills alcoholic beverages, including whisky — is ready to go.

"It has to sit for 72 hours," said Dilkens, adding that Windsor's Laser Transport will deliver the sanitizer to various places in Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham.

He added that members of Unifor Local 444 will also deliver some of the sanitizer to local long-term care homes.

"So a great community spirit. Pun intended," said Dilkens.

... Let us take it up to 50 per cent, because that will ensure that these businesses ... will stay open. - Rakesh Naidu, President and CEO, Windsor-Essex County Regional Chamber of Commerce

Border issues were also on the minds of Dilkens and Naidu, particularly in regards to making sure that trade can continue between Canada and the U.S., as well as to ensure that health-care professionals who live in Michigan and work in Windsor are able to continue crossing.

Dilkens added that there are efforts being taken to set up hotel accommodations on both sides of the border so health-care workers don't have to go back and forth.

Windsor's mayor was also concerned about the U.S. possibly dropping restrictions on casual travel. He sent a letter on Thursday to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland asking the federal government to maintain restrictions on Americans wanting to come to Canada.

"Should the United States administration take any action to lift the important restrictions in place today, that the Canadian Government unilaterally move to maintain the current restrictions, until the best advice from public health officials suggests otherwise," wrote Dilkens.