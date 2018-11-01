Windsor window company wants rebate program extended, province says no

The provincial government is denying a Windsor window company's request for an extension to a cancelled green energy rebate program, which the company blames for unfinished work.

A number of customers allege Certified Windows has left them out thousands of dollars for either poor work or cancelled contracts, which they were promised would be refunded.​

Executive director of the Siding and Window Dealers Association of Canada (SAWDAC), Jason Neal, said a police investigation is underway. However, Windsor Police Service would not confirm or deny if the company is under investigation.

Neither the company or the owner have replied to CBC's requests for comment.

In search of a refund

Terri Patchell ordered two windows and a door in the summer of 2017 that were installed last February but did not meet her expectations.

"The windows weren't trimmed out properly, the screen was busted, they had to take it back. It made us keep going there every week or calling them every week trying to get this job done," said Patchell.

Customers allege the owner of Certified Windows promised to refund money but cheques bounce when cashed. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

She's been dealing with the company for 16 months to get the work finished, and also get a refund on a door. She said the company first installed the wrong door. And when they ordered a new one, they had troubles with that one too.

"[The owner] going to give us $3,150 back for the door and cancel the door order completely," said Patchell, who said she was told the amount would be spread across three different cheques.

But the first cheque bounced.

"So it cost us another $7 for this bounced cheque," said Patchell.

She's not sure if the second cheque was deposited and when her husband took the final cheque to the bank she said he was told there was no money in that account.

No extension for rebate program

Customers were met by a locked door and darkened store front when they went to the location on Monday to sort out their complaints, along with a sign suggesting the provincial government was to blame.

"Due to Green ON not providing a reasonable amount of time to satisfy our customer contracts, our office is forced to remain closed until workable and reasonable solutions are announced," the sign reads.

Customers were met by this sign when they visited the location on Monday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Green ON program was a rebate program offered by Ontario, which allowed customers to receive a rebate on energy efficient windows installed before Oct. 31 through a participating contractor.

"The government has been very clear with companies involved in the GreenON Rebates program," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks, who confirmed that Certified Windows is a participating contractor.

"The government has already taken steps to wind down GreenON and will not be extending the deadline further."

The company wrote in the comment section of their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, saying that "each and every customer will be installed and paperwork submitted as long as the government removes the deadline."

Former business partner speaks out

Mark Wolff joined an online Facebook group that has been discussing their challenges with Certified Windows and Certified Solar, both owned by Craig O'Brien.

Wolff said he ran a software business with O'Brien, which he originally thought would be a great partnership, developing programs for Certified Solar.

"Initially, he was a great guy, he was humble," said Wolff, but it changed over the years.

Wolff started to receive calls from customers with complaints about their orders through O'Brien's other business, and told O'Brien one of them needed to leave the business.

Mark Wolff said he owned a software company with the owner of Certified Windows. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"Since I'm the software developer he walked away," said Wolff, who said O'Brien's Certified Solar business owed the software company money.

"I say it's $300,000, he says it's nothing," said Wolff.

Wolff said he's heartbroken for the people currently trying to recover their money from Certified Windows.

"It definitely opened my eyes to these type of people and the things to look out for," said Wolff.