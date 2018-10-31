Customers warned about Windsor window company by Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning customers to not do business with a Windsor window installation company. The Siding And Window Dealers Association of Canada (SAWDAC) says the same company is under police investigation after a slew of recent complaints.

Certified Windows has been selling window and door installation services to southwestern Ontario for 25 years, according to their Facebook page.

But the store abruptly closed on Monday.

Leila Journeay says she's still out $6,500 after cancelling a contract with Certified Windows within the grace period. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"Due to Green ON not providing a reasonable amount of time to satisfy our customer contracts, our office is forced to remain closed until a workable and reasonable solutions are announced," a sign on the closed front door says.

Calls to the company are directed to a voicemail box that's full. A CBC News request sent by email for comment was not returned.

Dozens of complaints

Currently, the company faces 14 pending complaints — with 14 others that were closed in the last 12 months, according to BBB's western Ontario CEO Linda Smith.

"We don't know the circumstances of what is going on with that business because they haven't been responding to the recent complaints," said Smith.

She said the majority of the 14 pending complaints have been received in the last 30 days.

The company has a handwritten notice on its now closed front doors, blaming its closure on the Ford government's decision to scrap the Green Ontario program. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Executive director of SAWDAC, Jason Neal, said a police investigation is underway. However, Windsor Police Service would not confirm or deny if the company is under investigation.

One of the complaints to the Better Business Bureau comes from Leila Journeay, who said she's waiting on thousands of dollars after cancelling her contract within the grace period she is granted.

She put down a $6,500 deposit and hasn't seen any of it come back.

"Some people had started reaching out to me about it," she said. "There is a lot of people who are struggling with the windows and door issues with this company."