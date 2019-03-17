Celtic band celebrates 20 years of St. Patrick's Day performances in Windsor

Since 1998, Tartan Army has looked at St. Patrick's Day as an opportunity to showcase their trademark Celtic music. But this year is especially notable for the band, as it marks 20 straight years of St. Patrick's Day performances in Windsor.

Lead singer Liz Robinson joined Tartan Army in 2001, three years after the band formed. She said there have been "too many" memorable moments to remember from her years of St. Paddy's performances in Windsor.

"Countless people falling down. People falling off of tables when they're dancing. Breaking my tooth on the microphone."

On Sunday, the band split its 20th St. Patrick's Day performance across two venues — The Manchester Pub between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Walkerville Brewery until 8 p.m.

Both Robinson and Ferguson say they remember certain people coming to their annual St. Patrick's Day performances in Windsor and have seen them grow up throughout the years. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Alongside Robinson are guitarist Kit McEvoy and percussionist Alan Ferguson, two of the band's founding members. Ferguson said playing in the same city for the past decades has allowed him to see some people grow up before his very eyes.

"There's people we're seeing today that we saw 21 years ago. They come out to the pub. They come out to the shows to see us," he said, adding Tartan Army has performed across North America, but "it's good to come home."

Peter Schofield says Tartan Army's music is part of why he finds himself coming back to The Manchester Pub for St. Patrick's Day year after year. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

A loyal fanbase

If you ever visit The Manchester Pub, you may find yourself wanting to sit at the tables closest to the stage. They're slightly elevated and are isolated from other people walking around the pub.

But on St. Patrick's Day, those tables belong to Peter Schofield. He said he's been booking those tables every March 17th for the past five years. He said the live music is one of the main reasons he goes back year after year.

"Tartan Army is so good. They really add to the whole day," he said. "It really lowers the vibe when they leave at the end of the day."

Schofield adds he's been following Tartan Army since the band got its start, and says whenever he attends one of their shows,"everyone always gets into it."

"You feel like you're a part of them. They're a part of you."

Tap on the player below to see some of Tartan Army's 20th St. Patrick's Day performance in Windsor: