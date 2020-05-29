City pulls back the curtain on Celestial Beacon streetcar project

The City of Windsor has provided a first look at what the Celestial Beacon riverfront project is expected to look like — including specifics on how the restored Streetcar No. 351 will be housed.

The Celestial Beacon is part of the sculpture garden on the west end of Windsor's waterfront, near the corner of Riverside Drive and Askin Avenue.

"This will be the best view where you can go and have a water, a wine, a snack anywhere in the City of Windsor. This is going to be one of the best views — and having the streetcar makes it a project that we know will attract people," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The streetcar will be kept inside a large gallery space, surrounded by an observation deck, shaded patio, parking lot with electric vehicle charging stations, and rental space for group events.

Current plans will see Streetcar No. 351 be housed inside a large gallery space for public viewing. (City of Windsor)

The streetcar, donated back to the city in 2017, was originally purchased by the City of Windsor in 1926. It was built in 1919 in New Jersey and previously operated on Staten Island in New York. Its restoration was completed last year, carrying a $750,000 price tag.

According to Dilkens, there will be a chance for people to walk through and sit inside the streetcar itself, but under "controlled access" facilitated by either food services or bike rental staff.

That's because the city does not want to risk potential damage to the streetcar by leaving it open for anyone to walk inside at any time.

"We do not want to risk the damage that we know can happen with artifacts like this ... by leaving it fully exposed," said Dilkens.

"The housing for the streetcar will actually keep it protected, but it's also climate-controlled in a way that it's not going to crack or experience problems over the years because of changes in weather conditions."

VIDEO: Tap on the player below for a detailed look at the Celestial Beacon streetcar project.

The Celestial Beacon is one of five beacons identified as part of the Central Riverfront Implementation Plan — a 25-year conceptual development plan which council unanimously approved back in 2000.

Despite the city's preview of the beacon project, officials said there will still be an opportunity for the public to provide feedback and suggest changes to its design.

"The first step is we need community input and council approval." said Jan Wilson, director of parks and recreation for the City of Windsor. "Once we have council approval, then we would go to the next phase which is doing more detailed drawings."

A survey will be available on the city's website until Jun. 10, giving the public the chance to provide feedback and suggest design changes to the project. A full report will be presented to council Jun. 15.

Project administrator Wadah Al-Yassiri said architects will "hit the ground running" on development upon council approval of the project — but could not provide specifics as to an expected completion date.