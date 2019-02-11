No more celery at Kingsville market after price quadruples

Celery is generally a bestseller at Kevin Black's produce market in Kingsville. But it's no longer offered.

Black, who co-owns Lee & Maria's On-Farm Market, said the price is high for consumers, but also for retailers like him. He used to be able to buy a case for $30 or $40. Now the cost has quadrupled.

"The wholesale price for celery right now, so people have an idea, is $130 [for 24], which is astronomical," said Black.

At the grocery store, a head of celery could set you back $6 a bunch.

Black said there are a few factors that are pushing up the price, such as the demand for celery in trendy juices and the fact that celery is difficult to grow.

This is pretty extreme. - Kevin Black, Lee & Maria's Produce Delivery Service & On-Farm Market

"It's a tricky crop and I think that increased demand along with fairly specific conditions is leading to this," added Black, who cannot grow celery on his own farm due to the type of soil present.

According to Black, there have been similar price hikes in the past for specific items, and consumers are starting to get used to that. In previous years, it had been cauliflower or lettuce that jumped in price.

"Us as retailers, but also customers ... almost expect it. But you know, this is pretty extreme."

For people those unable to unwilling to spend $6 on celery, Black's advice is to be patient. He expects prices will eventually soften.

"As long as weather cooperates, we should see the price come down to normal once local celery, Ontario celery is ready."

According to Foodland Ontario, local celery is available from July to October.