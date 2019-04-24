Nature Conservancy raises enough money to protect Cedar Creek wetlands

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced it will protect wetlands along Cedar Creek in Essex County, Ont.

Northeast of Harrow, the property spans 41 hectares and has been named for Marianne Girling, whose family provided monetary support to conserve the property.

The conservancy, a non-profit organization, announced its plans to attempt to save the Cedar Creek land this spring. The land is home to many Species at Risk, including the eastern fox snake and short-eared owl.

"We put out a call for donations last April and that was very well received," said Nicole Senyi, communications manager for the conservancy. "[Marianne's] family decided this project was a good fit for her memory."

Funding was also received from the government of Canada under the Natural Heritage Conservation Program.

The video below is from April 24, 2019 — CBC Windsor's Chris Ensing speaks with Karen Alexander, conservation coordinator with NCC.

The conservancy will now write a property management plan for the area and identify what species are there, including invasive species.

"There will be some restoration, but we're not sure until we get onto the land," said Senyi.

Altogether the NCC has 344 total hectares of land conserved in Essex County.