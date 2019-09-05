3 vehicles attempted to enter Windsor with undeclared guns in 2-month period, says CBSA

Between June and August, three vehicles from the U.S. attempted to cross into Windsor with a number of undeclared guns, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said.

On June 20, a vehicle was examined at the Ambassador Bridge on the Windsor side, according to CBSA. The agency said officers found 15 undeclared handguns along with 26 various capacity magazines concealed inside the vehicle.

Two men and one woman — who all reside in the U.S. — were charged by the CBSA.

The second incident happened on August 1. That's when a vehicle was examined at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Officers found two declared firearms in the driver's purse. The driver was fined $2,000

"The driver paid the $2,000 terms of release for the conveyance, the firearms were seized and she returned to the United States," the CBSA said in a statement.

Guns seized at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel on Aug. 1, 2019. (Canadian Border Services Agency)

The third incident on August 20 saw officers examine a "recreational motor vehicle" on the Windsor side of the Ambassador Bridge.

The CBSA said officers discovered three firearms, one semi-automatic rifle and one shotgun inside the vehicle. The driver — a U.S. resident — was charged

Between January 1 and August 30, the CBSA seized 231 firearms at various ports of entry in the Southern Ontario region.