CBSA is looking to hire 200 border officers — here's what it takes to get hired

The Canada Border Services Agency wants to know if you have what it takes to be one of its newest officers.

The agency is making a big push — especially in Windsor — for new recruits ahead of the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2025. CBSA is looking to fill 200 new officer positions in Windsor.

Sydney Kale is the acting project director for the Gordie Howe International Bridge with the CBSA.

"We need to add to the Windsor corridor from people that live here," Kale said.

This most recent call for applicants is part of a bigger call-out that went out last year and attracted thousands of applications, Kale said.

But the agency renewed its call, locally, looking for more applicants from marginalized groups and more applicants from the Windsor area itself.

There's a lengthy list of requirements: Applicants must be at least 18, have a full driver's licence and have graduated from high school, at minimum. Post-secondary education in a field like sociology, criminology, law or security — just to name a few — could be considered an asset, the CBSA website says.

"Then when we assess candidates, we give them an officer trainee entrance exam and interview, a medical evaluation, a psychological evaluation," she said. "You must complete a physical abilities requirement evaluation as well as be certified to carry a firearm."

But that's not all: The CBSA is looking for good reasoning and judgment, especially when it comes to observing human behaviour. The strength requirements come from the need to move luggage or packages, or even defend yourself, Kale added.

'Go above and beyond' minimum requirements, St. Clair prof says

St. Clair College has a border services program that helps give students the skills they need, said Neil Pettit, a professor in the program.

"You would want to go above and beyond [the minimum requirements] to be realistically considered for the job," Pettit said. "Whether that's a post-secondary degree, such as through the border services program ... in addition to rather extensive volunteer experience and experience in security, law enforcement, to show that that that you're serious about that job.

Neil Pettit is a professor in the border services program at St. Clair College. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The program at St. Clair is in demand, Pettit said. Since he started in 2017, the program has always been full with 100 students and a considerable waiting list.

Many of those students are from diverse backgrounds, he said, a sign that CBSA messaging is hitting home.

But it's not a straight line from St. Clair — or any other program — into a full-time job with the CBSA, Pettit said.

"Typically with our graduates, they need to spend some time working, for example, security, getting that volunteer experience. Usually it takes a couple of years before they find themselves in a position with the CBSA," he said.

Working in a related field, like policing or security, might set candidates up for more success when they eventually do apply for the CBSA officer training program in Rigaud, Que.

Law enforcement officers often find the switch the CBSA an easy transition, Kale added.

After completing that 14-week program, candidates will spend a year in training before becoming a full-time officer.

"Ultimately the CBSA wants folks who are emotionally, mentally and physically fit," Pettit said. "Our program does a lot to to instill those skills in students."

Need for staff at future Gordie Howe part of larger staffing shortage: Union

The push to recruit for the Gordie Howe is part of a larger need for staff across the CBSA, Mark Weber, president of the Customs and Immigration Union. But the need in Windsor, apart from the new bridge, is particularly acute.

Weber said they need as many as 3,000 new CBSA officers across the country, and are calling for a second training college to increase the number of new graduates each year.

"We don't really have the capacity to get our numbers up to what they need to be," Weber said. "Places like Windsor are ripe for a college to open at."

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, pictured under construction on June 21, 2023. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

It's a long process to get into the CBSA, Weber acknowledged, and said having other types of experience before embarking on this career can be an asset.

"It's a lot of responsibility," he said. "There's a lot to learn."