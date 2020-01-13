Authorities seize 200 kg of suspected meth at Ambassador Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Monday that approximately 200 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were seized at the Ambassador Bridge on Christmas Eve.

According to a Monday media release, agents with the CBSA's southern Ontario division arrested and charged a 36-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man in connection to the suspected narcotics. Officers with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) attended and took custody of the suspect and the evidence.

"This seizure constitutes the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years," said the CBSA, in the same Monday media release.

The man was allegedly driving a commercial truck through the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 24 when he was referred for a secondary examination.

During the examination, CBSA officers discovered nine containers filled with the suspected narcotics.

Packages of suspected methamphetamine seized by the CBSA at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario, on December 24, 2019. (Canada Border Services Agency)

The man was charged with importation of a controlled substance, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The CBSA estimated the value of the suspected methamphetamine at more than $25.5 million.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Windsor on Feb. 3.

An investigation is ongoing.