CBC Windsor wins 3 awards at 2020 Central Region RTDNA Awards

The Radio-Television News Directors Association of Canada (RTDNA) announced on Wednesday that CBC Windsor won three Central Region awards, receiving commendations for continuing coverage, diversity and long-form features.

Former Windsor police Chief Al Frederick. (Tom Addison/CBC)

CBC Windsor's digital reporting on a domestic 911 call to former Windsor police Chief Al Frederick's home secured the Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award.

Grade two students at McNaughton Avenue Public School in Chatham are singing the national anthem in Ojibwe. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Katerina Georgieva's radio story on southwestern Ontario students singing O Canada in Ojibway secured the Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award.

Louis Brady is a 15-year-old comic who happens to be trans. He's been performing comedy since February. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Stacey Janzer's radio story on 15-year-old transgender gay comedian Louis Brady secured the Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award

