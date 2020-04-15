CBC Windsor wins 3 awards at 2020 Central Region RTDNA Awards
The Radio-Television News Directors Association of Canada (RTDNA) announced on Wednesday that CBC Windsor won three Central Region awards, receiving commendations for continuing coverage, diversity and long-form features.
CBC Windsor's digital reporting on a domestic 911 call to former Windsor police Chief Al Frederick's home secured the Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award.
Katerina Georgieva's radio story on southwestern Ontario students singing O Canada in Ojibway secured the Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award.
Stacey Janzer's radio story on 15-year-old transgender gay comedian Louis Brady secured the Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award
LISTEN | Trans Teen Comic
