CBC Windsor wins 3 awards at 2020 Central Region RTDNA Awards
Windsor

The Radio-Television News Directors Association of Canada (RTDNA) announced on Wednesday that CBC Windsor won three Central Region awards, receiving commendations for continuing coverage, diversity and long-form features.

(CBC Windsor)

Former Windsor police Chief Al Frederick. (Tom Addison/CBC)

CBC Windsor's digital reporting on a domestic 911 call to former Windsor police Chief Al Frederick's home secured the Continuing Coverage — Ron Laidlaw Award.

Grade two students at McNaughton Avenue Public School in Chatham are singing the national anthem in Ojibwe. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Katerina Georgieva's radio story on southwestern Ontario students singing O Canada in Ojibway secured the Diversity — Adrienne Clarkson Award.

Louis Brady is a 15-year-old comic who happens to be trans. He's been performing comedy since February. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Stacey Janzer's radio story on 15-year-old transgender gay comedian Louis Brady secured the Long Feature — Dave Rogers Award 

LISTEN | Trans Teen Comic

Society is becoming more aware and more welcoming of people who are transgender. It's no longer as taboo as it once was. It's starting to be normalized. But it's still a difficult journey, especially for those come out at a young age. One Belle River teen is handling his transition and his new identity in a unique way - he's using stand-up comedy. Stacey Janzer introduces us to Louis Brady - high school student by day, trans comedian by night. 9:39
