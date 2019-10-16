Windsor West candidates discuss new NAFTA, Indigenous concerns in Windsor Morning debate

Candidates from the country's leading political parties tackled Windsor West's most important issues in the fifth and final election debate hosted by CBC Windsor.

People's Party candidate Darryl Burrell, Green Party candidate Quinn Hunt, Conservative Party candidate Henry Lau, NDP candidate Brian Masse, and Liberal Party candidate Sandra Pupatello joined Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette in studio for a debate on the issues.

Candidates discussed the new NAFTA and the merits of trade deals with the U.S.

Windsor West candidates debate the merits of the new NAFTA and trade deals with the U.S. as part of CBC Windsor's lead up to the federal election. 2:43

A question from our audience also had candidates answering their plans to address Indigenous concerns — and if enough has been done under Truth and Reconciliation.

Windsor West candidates discussed concerns from Indigenous people on the riding debate hosted by Windsor Morning. 2:09

Watch the full debate here: