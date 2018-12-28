What Windsorites are reading: CBC Windsor's top stories for 2018

Here are the top stories for CBC Windsor in 2018

1. Sober bar helps keep people on the road to recovery

Windsor's Jay Arruda told CBC Windsor that he never thought recovery "could be this fun." The Spiritual Soldier Coffee Compound is a place with "good vibes," run by two people who have had their own struggles with drugs and addiction. With high-top stools, a bar and a liquor shelf, Spiritual Soldiers is substance-free. Owners Mike Brown and James Lucier say they're not selling a cup of coffee, they're "selling spiritual enlightenment."

2. Woman sues ex-boyfriend for half of $6M lottery prize

A controversial lottery made headlines across Ontario when a Chatham woman sued her ex-boyfriend after he cashed in half a lottery ticket worth $6 million. The cash was held by the Superior Court and the Ontario Gaming and Lottery Corporation wanted to walk away from the decision process, asking a judge to decide.

3. Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

There were more than 100 "founded" complaints from travellers about the Canadian Border Services Agency last year, including allegations of racism and rudeness. One woman even alleged a border officer yelled at her while she was in medical distress.

4. U.S. bridge company advertisement asks Trump to reject Canadian-funded span

The Detroit International Bridge Company put together a commercial using patriotism to appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump — promoting an American-made, American-owned bridge using American steel and American workers. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said the video had "misrepresentations and inaccuracies," calling the Gordie Howe Bridge a "binational" project.

5. Mom makes kids walk 7 km, carrying sign saying they were rude to bus driver

A Harrow, Ont. mother made her two sons walk seven kilometres to school as a punishment for being rude to their bus driver. (Facebook)

A Harrow mom took action after her kids were apparently rude to the bus driver — she made them walk 7 km to school carrying a sign. The incident sparked debate about online shaming, but many commentors praised the mom for taking action.

6. First two cases of confirmed canine influenza have hit Canada

In January 2018, two dogs in Essex County were diagnosed with H3N2 — the canine strain of influenza. The dog flu spread rapidly across Asia and parts of the U.S. The two local dogs were imported from South Korea. Just a week later, five more dogs tested positive for the flu. All dogs involved were quarantined.

7. Canadian CEO supports Trump's steel tariffs, wishes they were even higher

Barry Zekelman, a Windsor owner of a steel tube and pipe empire backed steel tariffs and even offered employees a $1k bonus while the policy was in place. Zekelman celebrated the U.S. president's move, saying illegal steel dumping had "artificially depressed" steel prices in North America for decades.

8. Minister uses profanity as he criticizes companies' excuses not to hire diverse leaders

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains said excuses used for a lack of diversity were a "bunch of bullshit" at a talk with University of Windsor law students. Bains added that the diverse talent wasn't "part of the golf network," meaning that women and culturally-diverse candidates were excluded from the social networks where boards and networks exist.

9. 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Amherstburg Ont., felt across Windsor-Essex

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake in March had an Amherstburg epicentre. Not really that big, all earthquakes considered, but intense for Windsor-Essex. It shook buildings and caused a stir on social media, but there was no damage reported and no risk to public safety.

10. Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent but downgraded it to a thunderstorm warning after about an hour. Nickel-sized hail and flooded roads caused problems across the city, and about 2,500 were without power.