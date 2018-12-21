All-day food drive at mosque for CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season

After presenting $2,000 at CBC Windsor's live Sounds of the Season broadcast last Friday, the Windsor mosque is continuing to collect donations until the end of the month.

CBC Windsor's annual food drive campaign is ongoing until Dec. 31.

This Friday the mosque is holding an all-day food drive for people to come and drop off canned and non-perishable goods, as well as cash and cheque donations, all for SOTS.

"We're one community and we're one big family, and we have to give back and I feel great," said Sinan Yasarlar, director of media public relations at the mosque.

You can drop off your donations at CBC Windsor on Riverside Drive and Crawford Avenue until Dec. 31. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

He said the food bank had already picked up some of the donations this Tuesday.

The mosque will be continuing the food drive until the end of the month for SOTS.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off your donations at the mosque or at CBC Windsor's newsroom located at 825 Riverside Dr. W. weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are collecting donations until Dec. 31.

You can also head over to the Unemployed Help Centre at 6955 Cantelon Dr. weekdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 18, CBC Windsor has collected 16,148 kilograms (35,600 pounds) of food and $24,820 for the campaign.