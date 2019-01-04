2018 Sounds of the Season food drive best one yet for CBC Windsor

Donations poured in for CBC Windsor's annual Sounds of the Season food drive. For just over a month, the community gave generously to Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

A total of 21,758 kilograms (47,970 pounds) of food and $27,310 was collected for the campaign in 2018 — CBC Windsor's highest yet.

The numbers represent an increase of roughly 6,350 kilograms (14,000 pounds) and $10,000 over last year's collection totals.

The donations will go to the association, which represents 15 food banks.

