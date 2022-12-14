CBC Windsor celebrates Sounds of the Season with special programming today
Annual campaign supports local food banks
CBC Windsor is bringing you special programming today on TV, radio and digital as part of our campaign to support local food banks.
Every year, we support the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association through our Sounds of the Season fundraiser.
The goal is to raise money and food donations, as well as generate awareness around food insecurity. Throughout the last few weeks, we've been telling you stories about the toll of hunger in Windsor-Essex — and the people who are working to make a difference.
So far, 749 kilograms of food has been donated through Sounds of the Season, along with $4,841 in cash — and there's still time to get your donation in before the campaign wraps up at the end of the month.
- Sounds of the SeasonFrom donation to dinner table, how local food banks get your donations to those in need
Our Sounds of the Season edition of Windsor Morning will feature special guests and live music from Sarah Hiltz and Billy Raffoul, as well as our Bollywood holiday band featuring tabla drummer Krutarth Shitut and friends.
You can watch the show live in person at CBC Windsor at 825 Riverside Drive West, where we'll also be collecting your non-perishable donations for the food bank.
Submit your RSVP to attend (Attendees must sign up in advance).
At noon, we're hosting a meet-and-greet with Katerina Georgieva, host of CBC Windsor News at 6, and Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa. (Sign up to attend here.)
In the evening, we'll also be hosting a special edition of CBC Windsor News at 6 with live music from Willowbrook.
Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?