Here's how you can take part in CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season this year

Sounds of the Season is our annual holiday fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. Our goal is to raise money, donations and awareness for those facing food insecurity in Windsor.

According to Feed Ontario's 2021 Hunger Report , a record 592,308 people accessed food banks in Ontario between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, visiting more than 3.6 million times. Ontario Food banks also saw a 12% increase in the number of visits over the previous year.

Throughout this month-long campaign, we take time to tell the stories of those in need in our community and highlight the people and organizations working to help those impacted by food insecurity.

Tune in to CBC Windsor's on-air programs and digital sites during December to learn about food insecurity in Windsor and how you can help make the season kind for our neighbours experiencing hunger.

In 2021, you helped us raise over $26,000. Thank you for your generous support of CBC Sounds of the Season!

Join us this year and help support those experiencing hunger in our community. Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association here.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information and updates.

Donate to win!

Donate $25 or more to CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season and your name will be automatically entered into a random draw to win one of 25 limited edition CBC Windsor prizes.

Winners will be contacted by Jan. 31, 2023. Full rules and regulations here.