Service interruptions possible as crews install new television antenna, transmission lines

Intermittent service interruptions are expected throughout CBC Windsor's radio and television broadcasts as crews spend the rest of the month installing a new television antenna and transmission lines.

Work is expected to continue until Dec. 7.

The interruptions will affect the 97.5 FM and 89.9 FM radio broadcasts, as well as CBC Windsor's channel 9 television broadcast.

Despite the intermittent interruptions, audiences will be able to tune into CBC Windsor's radio broadcasts online, while the station's 6 p.m. newscast will continue to stream as regularly scheduled on CBC Windsor's Facebook , Twitter and YouTube pages.

Audiences will also be able to tune into local broadcasts by visiting the CBC Listen page and selecting Windsor from the Radio One drop down menu.

