CBC Windsor earns two top multimedia journalism awards

Two CBC Windsor reporters have been honoured by the Radio Television Digital News Association on Saturday.

Digital

Stacey Janzer won in the category of Digital Media Award (Small/Medium Market) for her story about of a Windsor man who tracked his family history back to slavery in the American South: Freedom Road.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a>’s <a href="https://twitter.com/StaceyJReports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StaceyJReports</a> wins Digital News Award for small/medium market 🤓👍🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/zcM9u1XOMJ">pic.twitter.com/zcM9u1XOMJ</a> —@BobBecken

Television

Meg Roberts was successful in the category of Television Long Feature - Dave Rogers Award (Small/Medium Market) for her story about the 18 known cemeteries in Essex County that belong to black settlers.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/megdroberts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@megdroberts</a> congrats on your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> award <a href="https://t.co/jY70Q1SSpQ">pic.twitter.com/jY70Q1SSpQ</a> —@StaceyJReports

CBC Windsor Executive Producer Bob Becken accepted the honour on behalf of Meg Roberts who was unable to attend.

Radio

CBC Windsor was also a finalist for best radio newscast in a small/medium market: June 8: 2018 - 7:30 a.m., Windsor stays orange while Ontario goes blue

Stacey Janzer was also recognized as a finalist for best radio short feature in a small/medium market: Trans man performs Mumford & Sons duet with former voice for healing.