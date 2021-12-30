CBC Windsor looks back on its most memorable stories of 2021
From the Wheatley explosion to love letters in Kingsville, here's the stories that stuck
As 2021 comes to an end, CBC Windsor reporters took a look back on some of the most memorable stories they reported on.
Wheatley explosion
After the Wheatley explosion, which took place at the end of August, CBC Windsor's Jacob Barker quickly became the lead reporter on the story. Barker continues to report on the cleanup of the site and provide updates on whether families can return to their businesses or homes.
On Dec. 23, the municipality of Chatham-Kent said in a news release that a second gas well was discovered near the explosion site. The municipality said this recent finding has experts "anticipating another gas event."
WATCH: Barker recalls his trips to Wheatley and the questions left unanswered
War-time love letters discovered in Kingsville
Morris and Betty Starkman were newlyweds in 1953 and about to start their lives together in Detroit when Morris, a doctor, was instead sent to Korea to fight in a painful war as a captain with the U.S. Medical Corps.
Throughout that period, he wrote letters to his new wife and other family members. Over the years the letters got lost, but in 2021 someone found them and returned them to the family.
Host of CBC Windsor's News at 6 p.m. Katerina Georgieva said this story is the one that stuck with her this year.
WATCH: Georgieva shares details of the family being reunited with the letters
Inside a Windsor ICU
As staff fought the region's second wave of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, CBC's Chris Ensing took a look at what healthcare workers were up against.
Nurses and physicians told Ensing about their anxious mornings getting ready for work, worried they might be infected by the deadly disease and bring it home to family. Meanwhile, doctors spoke about the unique challenges of providing urgent updates to family members through video calls.
Customers say emotional goodbye to Shin Shin restaurant
After more than 30 years, new owners will take over beloved downtown Windsor restaurant Shin Shin, in February 2022.
As an ode to the restaurant and the many customers it has served over the years, CBC Windsor's Jason Viau stepped into the kitchen and took a look at the dishes and ambiance people love so much.
WATCH: Viau talks about meeting Shin Shin owners, customers
Community living resident vaxxed, but can't know if his health care workers are
Nick Schuurman waited until he was fully vaccinated to go out and start living his life again.
As CBC Windsor's Jennifer La Grassa found out, being a resident in a community living home meant Schuurman couldn't know if his caretakers or roommates were vaccinated.
Despite doing the most he could to protect himself, he still didn't feel fully safe in his own home.
WATCH: La Grassa joins Schurrman on his first trip back to the mall in 16 months
Businesses upset with COVID-19 restrictions
This past year, small businesses continued to deal with more COVID-19 restrictions.
In April, CBC's Dale Molnar went to a local restaurant in Leamington, Family Kitchen, which decided to defy the new orders and opened their doors to diners.
WATCH: Molnar recalls a protest that took place outside the restaurant
