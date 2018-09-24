#CBCasksKingsville
CBC Windsor asks Kingsville residents what community issues are important to them
CBC Windsor will be out in Kingsville this week speaking with residents who live and work there about the community issues that are important to them.
Reporter Katerina Georgieva will be in Kingsville all week
If you live or work in Kingsville, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.
Keep an eye out for Katerina Georgieva and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hashtag: #CBCasksKingsville. Last week, we were in Belle River with Stacey Janzer.
The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from Kingsville this Friday.
Follow along with Katerina Georgieva's tweets all week long as she explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community:
