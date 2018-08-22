In Your Community
Residents in Ward 3 want to fix Windsor's homeless crisis
Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday to see what issues were on the minds of residents.
CBC Windsor will speak to residents at Vito's Pizzeria in Ward 4 on Thursday
CBC Windsor visited The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday to see what residents were talking about.
On Thursday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Vito's Pizzeria in Ward 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch below to find out what Ward 3's residents had on their minds:
