Skip to Main Content
Ward 2 residents caught between two bridges and a lack of services
In Your Community

Ward 2 residents caught between two bridges and a lack of services

CBC Windsor visited the Rock Bottom Bar & Grill in Ward 2 on Tuesday to see what issues residents had on their minds ahead of the October municipal election.

CBC Windsor will speak to residents at The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday

CBC News ·
Arms Bumanlag is visiting all 10 wards in Windsor to find out which issues matter most to residents.

CBC Windsor visited Rock Bottom Bar & Grill in Ward 2 on Tuesday to see what residents were talking about.

On Wednesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 2's residents had on their minds:

Day 2 of CBC Windsor's "In Your Community" meant a visit to Ward 2 on Tuesday, July 21. Arms Bumanlag spoke with residents at Rock Bottom Bar & Grill to find out what issues matter most to them. 1:43

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us