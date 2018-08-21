Ward 2 residents caught between two bridges and a lack of services

CBC Windsor visited Rock Bottom Bar & Grill in Ward 2 on Tuesday to see what residents were talking about.

Ward 2: we are here at <a href="https://twitter.com/RBwindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBwindsor</a> talking to residents about their concerns, issues and idea ahead of the election. We’re here till 1pm - come chat with me. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBCAsks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBCAsks</a> <a href="https://t.co/vBwgVd3YZt">pic.twitter.com/vBwgVd3YZt</a> —@ArmsBumanlag

On Wednesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 2's residents had on their minds: