Residents in Ward 3 want to fix Windsor's homeless crisis
Residents in Ward 3 want to fix Windsor's homeless crisis

Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday to see what issues were on the minds of residents.

CBC Windsor will speak to residents at Vito's Pizzeria in Ward 4 on Thursday

Arms Bumanlag is visiting all 10 wards in Windsor to find out which issues matter most to residents.

CBC Windsor visited The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday to see what residents were talking about.

On Thursday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Vito's Pizzeria in Ward 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 3's residents had on their minds:

Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor host Arms Bumanlag visited The Coffee Exchange in Ward 3 on Wednesday to see what issues were on the minds of residents. 1:21

