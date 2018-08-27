Improvements in traffic and sewer systems wanted by residents in Ward 6
CBC Windsor will speak to residents in the Tecumseh Mall food court in Ward 7 on Tuesday
CBC Windsor kicked off its second week of "In Your Community" visits Monday at Ward 6's Riviera Pizza to see what residents were talking about.
Ward 6 we’re out here today at Riviera Pizza (5760 Wyandotte St E.) with <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> from 11-1. Come find us and let us know what’s on your mind for this upcoming municipal election! We want to know what you want to see happen in your community. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://t.co/65eDvxS35P">pic.twitter.com/65eDvxS35P</a>—@FloraTPan
On Tuesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit the Tecumseh Mall food court in Ward 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch below to find out what Ward 6's residents had on their minds:
Which ward do I live in?
Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.