Improvements in traffic and sewer systems wanted by residents in Ward 6

CBC Windsor kicked off its second week of "In Your Community" visits Monday at Ward 6's Riviera​ Pizza to see what residents were talking about.

On Tuesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit the Tecumseh Mall food court in Ward 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 6's residents had on their minds:

Arms Bumanlag spoke to several residents at Riviera Pizza in Ward 6 as part of CBC Windsor's "In Your Community" campaign. 1:09

Which ward do I live in?

Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.