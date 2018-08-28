Ward 7 residents asking for fixed 'roads, sewers and parks'
Arms Bumanlag will speak to residents at the Factory House in Ward 8 on Wednesday
CBC Windsor was "In Your Community" Tuesday as we visited the Tecumseh Mall food court in Ward 7 to see what residents were talking about.
We’ll be here with <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> until 1 today at the food court in Tecumseh Mall. Talk to him about your Ward 7 neighbourhood and what you think are the top concerns! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://t.co/TKvNtYVd9w">pic.twitter.com/TKvNtYVd9w</a>—@FloraTPan
On Wednesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit the Factory House in Ward 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch below to find out what Ward 7's residents had on their minds:
Which ward do I live in?
Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.
