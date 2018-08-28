Skip to Main Content
Ward 7 residents asking for fixed 'roads, sewers and parks'
Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited the Tecumseh Mall food cout in Ward 7 on Tuesday to see what issues were on the minds of residents.

Arms Bumanlag will speak to residents at the Factory House in Ward 8 on Wednesday

Arms Bumanlag is visiting all 10 wards in Windsor to find out which issues matter most to residents. (Flora Pan/CBC)

CBC Windsor was "In Your Community" Tuesday as we visited the Tecumseh Mall food court in Ward 7 to see what residents were talking about.

On Wednesday, Arms Bumanlag will visit the Factory House in Ward 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 7's residents had on their minds:

CBC Windsor host Arms Bumanlag visited the Tecumseh Mall food court on Aug. 28 to speak with residents in Ward 7 and hear what issues were on their minds ahead of the October municipal election. 1:00

Which ward do I live in?

Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.

Map of the 10 wards posted to City of Windsor's website. (City of Windsor)

Comments

