Ward 4 residents want more parking and better collaboration between businesses
CBC Windsor will speak to residents at Grand Cantina in Ward 5 on Friday
CBC Windsor visited Vito's Pizzeria in Ward 4 on Thursday to see what residents were talking about.
It’s Ward 4’s turn today and Marco says there needs to be more parking in Walkerville. Come find <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> until 1 today! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/7VpvDhT4xr">pic.twitter.com/7VpvDhT4xr</a>—@FloraTPan
On Friday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Grand Cantina in Ward 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch below to find out what Ward 4's residents had on their minds:
What ward do I live in?
Here are photos of Ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on the links below to view a document that allows you to zoom in closer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.