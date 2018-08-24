Skip to Main Content
Ward 5 residents asking for safer roadways and museum sites in Ford City
Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited The Grand Cantina in Ward 5 on Friday to see what issues were on the minds of residents.

CBC Windsor will speak to residents at Riviera Pizza in Ward 6 on Monday

Arms Bumanlag is visiting all 10 wards in Windsor to find out which issues matter most to residents. (Flora Pan/CBC)

CBC Windsor capped off its first week of "In Your Community" visits Friday at Ward 5's Grand Cantina to see what residents were talking about.

On Monday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Riviera Pizza & Spaghetti House in Ward 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 5's residents had on their minds:

CBC Windsor capped off its first week of "In Your Community" visits in Ward 5 on Friday. Here's what residents had on their minds ahead of the October municipal election. 1:20

Which ward do I live in?

Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.

Map of the 10 wards posted to City of Windsor's website. (City of Windsor)
Ward 5 starts from Walker Road until Pillette Road, and extends south until E.C. Row Expressway. (City of Windsor)

