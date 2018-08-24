Ward 5 residents asking for safer roadways and museum sites in Ford City

CBC Windsor capped off its first week of "In Your Community" visits Friday at Ward 5's Grand Cantina to see what residents were talking about.

Just as we’re wrapping up, Mike says he wants city council to do more in terms of safety in the neighbourhood here in Ford City. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://t.co/m8pLsJXVbT">pic.twitter.com/m8pLsJXVbT</a> —@FloraTPan

On Monday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Riviera Pizza & Spaghetti House in Ward 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 5's residents had on their minds:

CBC Windsor capped off its first week of "In Your Community" visits in Ward 5 on Friday. Here's what residents had on their minds ahead of the October municipal election. 1:20

Which ward do I live in?

Here are photos of ward maps posted to the City of Windsor's website. You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to zoom in closer.

Map of the 10 wards posted to City of Windsor's website. (City of Windsor)